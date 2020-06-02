This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 29
4:32 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of North Woodlawn Drive regarding a domestic assault. The complainant alleged the suspect had choked them, hit them, and threw them on the ground. Jacob C. Astor, 28, of the 2400 block of North Woodlawn Drive, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
10:33 p.m.: An officer observed a westbound vehicle on West Third Street and recognized the driver as having a suspended license. The driver turned onto northbound South Osage Avenue and a stop was conducted. Cory J. Draper, 30, of the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.
May 30
1:44 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Scott Joplin Court for an assault. The reporting parting stated they were struck in the face by the suspect. The suspect was later located and arrested. Harley J. Copling, 25, of Kansas City, was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
9:04 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on Wisconsin Avenue in reference to a theft. The caller advised a subject was concealing items. The suspect exited the business a short time later. The suspect was contacted outside of the business in a vehicle. After an investigation, Brennah D. Bower, 32, of Newburg, was arrested for shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:48 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Missouri Avenue in reference to a subject illegally being in a house. Jasmine U. McCartney, 30, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
May 31
2:37 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Park Avenue for a reported disturbance. The reporting party indicated there was an intoxicated male assaulting people. While officers were en route they learned the suspect had gotten into a vehicle and left as did another person in the disturbance. Both parties ended up at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect assaulted an officer, resisted arrest and was tased. Quivonta S.R. Moore, 20, of the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest and purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
5:03 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped around South Ingram Avenue and East 16th Street for failing to signal and stopping past two stop lines. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated and had a suspended license. Heldart Apinis, 32, of the 1300 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
10:40 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Kentucky Avenue and the officer recognized the driver and suspect for being involved in a theft from the previous day and the driver’s license was revoked. A stop was performed near East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue and the suspect’s license status was confirmed. Adam C.E. Shephard, 31, of the 400 block of West Second Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
5:19 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. Officers learned from the complainant a person they knew assaulted them, damaged property and attempted to stab them with a knife. The complainant sustained no injuries. Contact was made with the suspect who denied the allegations and refused to cooperate. Brandon J. Cooper, 31, of the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
May 29
1:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street for a report of destruction of non-city property. The complainant stated between noon and 12:15 p.m. someone had broken the driver-side rearview mirror of their vehicle, causing an estimated $500 worth of damage. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
May 30
12:35 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 2900 block of Aaron Avenue for a burglary report. The caller stated the business had been entered and two paint sprayers, valued at $5,500, were stolen. The suspect had not been located at the time of the report.
May 31
10:18 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of North Park Avenue for an incident of property damage. The caller said someone had run through the front yard of the business causing several rut marks and tearing up the grass. The damage was valued at approximately $500. The business did not want to pursue charges.
6:19 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Katy Park for a dog attacking the caller’s dog. The caller said someone had pepper-sprayed the attacking dog, but it continued to attack. The officer observed bystanders attempting to get the attacking dog off the caller’s dog by physically striking it with sticks. The caller’s dog had moderate injuries. The attacking dog stood its ground over the caller’s dog and was shot in an attempt to save the caller’s dog. The attacking dog’s owner had not been identified at the time of the report and the dog was running at large when this occurred.
