This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 19
2:05 a.m.: An officer was called to a residence in the 100 block of Autumn Avenue after receiving a 911 call about an assault. The officer was unable to make contact at the residence but located a female who had been struck in the face and was still bleeding. Charles R. Card, 36, of the 100 block of Autumn Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 18
2:02 p.m.: Matthew O. Daniel, 37, of North Carolina, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated and following too closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.