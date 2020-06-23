This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
June 22
8:38 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard regarding a subject threatening to kill various individuals. The complainants stated they wanted to press charges. Sean S. Burke, 48, of East Second Street, was arrested for peace disturbance and harassment.
11:25 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped for failing to maintain lanes, drifting, weaving, making a wide turn and going across the center of the roadway around East 10th Street and South New York Avenue. It was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. Nicholas N. Nida, 20, of the 3800 block of Chapel Drive, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
June 23
12:29 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a defective license plate light and failure to signal a turn in the area of East Howard Street and North Hill Avenue. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of ecstasy and related drug paraphernalia and had a small child in the vehicle. Cheyanne M. Wiser, 19, of the 500 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Incidents
June 22
6:37 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2600 block of Wing Avenue for the report for a theft from an unsecured vehicle. The complainant stated sometime overnight someone had taken their purse and backpack containing personal items with a total value of $815. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
6:59 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of Skyline Drive for a report of a theft from an unsecured motor vehicle. The complainant stated sometime overnight someone had taken his black .380 Ruger pistol and gray carrying case from his vehicle. The gun was estimated at $300. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
