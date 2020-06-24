This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
June 23
7:04 p.m.: An officer met with an individual in the Sedalia Police Department about a theft at a business in the 3200 block of West 16th Street. The complainant advised they left clothing in machines during the early morning hours of June 22 and when they returned approximately $765 worth of clothing was missing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 23
9:55 p.m.: Joshua J. Todd, 22, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, lane violation, speeding, and no insurance.
