This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 24
10:18 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wilkerson Street and South Prospect Avenue for a license violation. A passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and was arrested after a short pursuit. He was found to have four active felony warrants and was in possession of marijuana. Kristopher G. L. Paxton, 26, was arrested for felony resisting arrest, the four warrants and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
June 24
2 p.m.: An individual reported between June 22 and June 24 someone had stolen an 18-foot long, black flat trailer from the 29200 block of Meadowlark Road. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 24
9:59 a.m.: Cynthia R. Wilson, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor Sedalia Police Department warrant.
June 25
1:17 a.m.: Stewart A. Dennis, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
