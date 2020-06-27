This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 25
11:19 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of East 13th Street for a burglary. The officer made contact with several subjects who stated a known suspect came into their residence and threatened everyone with a hatchet. Elmer J. Miley Jr., 36, of the 500 block of West Seventh Street, was later arrested for two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of felony second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree property damage, felony resisting arrest and stealing from a building.
Incidents
June 24
9:40 a.m.: An officer investigated a burglary that took place in the 900 block of South Normandy Road. The complainant reported $1,000 worth of items had been stolen from their storage unit with an additional $200 worth of items being damaged inside it.
June 25
6:34 a.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of East 15th Street to investigate a reported vehicle fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed when the officer arrived. At the time of the report, it was unknown who started the fire. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the owner of the vehicle was contacted.
8:33 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a theft in the 1500 block of South Ingram Avenue. The complainant said a bed and headboard valued at $1,090.28 were stolen.
10:19 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for found property. A subject found a loaded gun in the grass by the business’ parking lot. The pistol was taken to the Sedalia Police Department where it was entered into evidence for safekeeping.
June 26
1:25 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Missouri Avenue for a reported accident. The homeowner stated they heard a loud boom. Through further investigation, it appeared the residence was struck by a vehicle.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 25
8:28 p.m.: Sukaram S. Sekhon, 27, of California, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated, a lane violation and commercial vehicle seatbelt violation.
