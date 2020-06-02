This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
5:22 p.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of East Main Street to investigate suspicious activity. During the investigation, the suspect was taken into custody while trying to exit the building through a rear window. Eric A. Monsees, 51, was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree property damage and stealing from a building.
Incidents
June 2
7:44 a.m.: Officers were called to the 300 block of West Main Street in reference to vandalism. They were told at 7:42 a.m. the complainant had gone outside and noticed their vehicle had been vandalized. It is believed the incident occurred in the 1200 block of East Seventh Street between 5 p.m. June 1 and 6:30 a.m. June 2. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
