This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 26
5:05 p.m.: An officer made contact with an individual in reference to an assault. It was determined the assault occurred in the 400 block of East Second Street. The individual stated they were involved in a physical disturbance with a person known to them. They had visible minor injuries. Adam C. Shephard, 31, of the 400 block of East Second Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and driving with a revoked license.
June 27
2:15 a.m.: A traffic stop was initiated near East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue for several instances of failing to maintain a lane. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. There was also a young child in the vehicle with no seat belt on. Berenise Carlos, 24, of the 500 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and no child restraint.
June 28
12:25 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle going southbound on South Engineer Avenue around East 15th Street in the middle of the road, failing to drive on the right half of the road. A traffic stop was initiated at South Montgomery Avenue and East 16th Street. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Miguel Q. Quetzecua Rodriguez, 50, of the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
12:53 p.m.: A traffic stop was initiated on West Broadway Boulevard for expired registration. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license and had three Pettis County warrants. Ronnie L. Price, 36, of the 24400 block of Oak Grove Lane, was arrested for the three warrants and driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
June 23
2:24 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of West Seventh Street regarding a burglary. The complainant had not been in the residence for approximately two months. The suspect made entry by getting into the attic and then forcing their way into the unit through the ceiling. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.
July 27
5:07 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Johnson Street for a report of property damage. The complainant stated a person known to them broke a window on their vehicle. The suspect returned and was advised to stay in their vehicle. When they were approached by an officer the suspect drove off. An officer attempted to pull them over and they failed to stop. The suspect was later arrested by Pettis County deputies.
June 28
8:41 a.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of West Seventh Street for a property damage report. The complainant said the driver’s side of his vehicle had been keyed overnight causing $1,200 worth of damage. A suspect had not been located at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
June 27
5:22 a.m.: Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of state Route 765 and U.S. Route 65 on a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign and almost struck another northbound vehicle. The driver was identified as Samantha Kinner, who was a suspect in a property damage case. Kinner failed to stop for deputies and was pursued before stopping at Howard Street and Hurley Avenue. Kinner was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. While at the jail, Kinner admitted she lied during the booking process and had ingested cocaine before stopping for the deputies. Kinner was then transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
12:39 p.m.: Deputies arrested Inesha M. Mitchell, of Warrensburg, for driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 26
11:37 a.m.: Dashan L. Jennings, 27, Olingo P. Harris, 29, and Brandon K. Henley, 31, all of Georgia, were arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:38 a.m.: Harvey J. Harrison, 31, of Georgia, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
9:12 p.m.: Chantelle M. McKinley, 33, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for a felony warrant, a misdemeanor warrant and misdemeanor possession of drugs.
June 27
12:28 a.m.: Logan A. Bechhold, 18, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no seat belt.
8:28 p.m.: Michael P. Dow, 51, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.
10:04 p.m.: Samuel T. Friedrich, 19, of Higginsville, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
June 28
2:30 a.m.: Brittney N. Cunningham, 21, of Springfield, was arrested in Henry County for a felony warrant and second-degree tampering.
2:39 a.m.: Maximilian A. Kratofil, 19, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in the roadway.
6:53 p.m.: Lance B. Morehead, 57, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
7:33 p.m.: Gregorio Perez Maldonado, 46, of Syracuse, was arrested in Moniteau County for driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license and careless and imprudent driving.
June 29
4:32 a.m.: Gentry T. Nichols, 21, of Maryville, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
