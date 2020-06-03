This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 2
12:53 p.m.: Officers were informed of a traffic complaint in the area of West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. The vehicle was located near the intersection of North Missouri Avenue and West Pettis Street. A computer check showed the driver’s license was revoked. William L. Barefield, 63, of the 100 block of East Johnson Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
9:42 p.m.: Officers received a traffic complaint of a vehicle speeding on South Limit Avenue and driving onto the shoulder of the roadway, striking curbs. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1600 block of South Limit Avenue. After an investigation, William C. Devaney, 68, of Warsaw, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
9:49 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to McAnally Court for a disturbance. An investigation revealed two subjects assaulted a person causing injuries. Sherrell A. Peck, 39, of the 1400 block of Airpark Road, was arrested for felony third-degree assault. Jameriah L. Alexander, 21, of the 1400 block of Air Park Road, was also arrested for felony third-degree assault and a warrant.
Incidents
June 1
3:01 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby for a burglary report. The complainant stated their residence in the 300 block of East Second Street was burglarized and nearly $2,940 worth of items were taken.
4 p.m.: A subject reported their firearm as stolen from their residence in the 300 block of East Second Street.
10:42 p.m.: An officer took a report at the department in reference to a disturbance. The complainant stated on West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive a passenger in a vehicle had pointed a gun at them. The complainant said they followed the vehicle into the county where both vehicles stopped and had a verbal altercation. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
June 2
10:19 a.m.: A subject contacted SPD about an abandoned air rifle on the Katy Trail near East Broadway Boulevard. A single shot, pump style, Crosman Air Gun was located and seized. It was taken to the department and put into evidence as found property.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
June 2
2:46 a.m.: Deputies observed a driver who was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and attempted to stop the motorist as they continued north on U.S. Route 65. Deputies pursued the motorist on U.S. Route 65 and several side streets in Sedalia. SPD placed stop sticks in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Barnett Avenue when the driver came to a stop. The driver, Anthony D. Driskell, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony resisting arrest, felony driving without a license and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway.
7:01 p.m.: Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in La Monte for the vehicle traveling 84 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver, Christian A. Alas Lima, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
