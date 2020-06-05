This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 3
10:56 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane after it turned onto East Broadway Boulevard. During the stop, the driver stepped out and what appeared to be a drug baggy was located under the driver. A search of the vehicle revealed several pills and methamphetamine items in the passenger’s purse. The passenger revealed they were concealing a meth pipe and a baggy of meth. It was determined the items belonged to the passenger. Cynthia A. Hocking, 60, of the 1700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
June 3
3:06 a.m.: An officer responded to Brianna Boulevard for a report of property damage. The complainant located three bullet holes in the window of a bedroom. A suspect had not been identified at the time of the report.
