This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 5
3:41 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a disturbance. The suspect had a Pettis County warrant and was arrested with a $7,500 bond. Later the jailer found what appeared to be marijuana in the suspect’s personal items. Lydia T. Antwiler, 24, of the 2800 block of South Ingram Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.
3:05 p.m.: Officers conducted a stop on a vehicle in the area of West Saline Street and North Lamine Avenue. Rachael M. Wirtz, 26, of the 1000 block of South Merriam Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
7:09 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wagner Avenue for a license violation. A K9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside of the vehicle and it was searched. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Dalton Wright, 27, of the 1700 block of West 10th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 7
9:54 a.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of East Howard Street regarding an assault with weapons and property damage in progress. The suspect was detained without incident and the parties were interviewed. Casey A. Stevens, 26, of the 300 block of Howard Street, was arrested for felony second-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage.
11:50 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South Grand Avenue for having a headlight out. The driver’s license was discovered to have a revoked license. Richard A. Diaz, 30, of the 1100 block of Ware Avenue was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Incidents
June 5
1:06 p.m.: An officer responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Missouri Avenue. Some of the items were turned in to the SPD lobby and the total value of items still missing was $890.
4:30 p.m.: Officers, the Sedalia Fire Department and the Pettis County Ambulance District responded to the intersection of Sixth Street and South Moniteau Avenue regarding a house fire in progress. All residents of the home were evacuated and reported no injuries. The residence was heavily damaged by smoke and flames. The state fire marshal investigator responded to the scene to investigate possible arson. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
7:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Fourth Street for a hit-and-run accident report. The complainant said an unmarked vehicle hit their vehicle while it was parked on West Fourth Street with an estimated $500 worth of damage.
June 7
9:05 a.m.: Officers were called to the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to an assault. The complainant parked their vehicle and walked into a business when a man came up to them and began assaulting them. The complainant stated the suspect struck them enough times that they lost count. Then the suspect quit swinging, yelled at someone else and left the area. The suspect had not been identified or located at the time of the report.
6:35 p.m.: Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Hancock Avenue for a license violation. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The officer terminated the pursuit but soon located the vehicle nearby abandoned. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and said the vehicle was stolen but not reported. Through an investigation the suspect was identified but not located. Charges are being requested for felony resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
June 1
2:30 p.m.: Deputies took a burglary report in the area of 3700 South Park Avenue. Deputies were able to identify a suspect by the property owner’s security system. Jasmine U. McCartney, of Sedalia, was arrested for second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 7
2:12 a.m.: Cornelio Nunez-Cornejo, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested in the area of Main Street and Curry Drive for speeding, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 5
1:58 p.m.: Shelby D. Cockriel, 26, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
3:40 p.m.: Alberto Solis, 43, of Illinois, was arrested Saline County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and not having a valid operator’s license.
5:53 p.m.: Nigel T. Thomas, 32, and Robert C. Sproles, 37, both of Maryland, were arrested in Saline County for first-degree felony drug trafficking.
June 6
1:26 a.m.: Destiny C. Colbert, 27, of Otterville, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
1:39 a.m.: Lucas J. Nicks, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to display valid plates.
7:32 p.m.: Samantha M. Drennan, 32, of Tipton, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
7:41 p.m.: Kayla L. Britt, 33, of Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance.
8:26 p.m.: Brett C. Elliott, 24, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated.
June 7
5:11 p.m.: Marquise J. Bittiker, 22, of Independence, was arrested in Morgan County for boating while intoxicated, excess of slow no-wake speed within 100 feet of the dock, no boater safety identification card and expired registration.
8:45 p.m.: Michael R. Donlan, 23, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for tampering with a motor vehicle and driving without a license.
