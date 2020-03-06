This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 5
6:08 a.m.: An officer responded to the 1200 block of East Carr Avenue in regards to a disturbance. After an investigation it was discovered a domestic assault had taken place with one party having visible injuries. The primary aggressor was determined. Timmy L. Wood, 28, of the 800 block of 20th Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
10:02 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of East Seventh Street for an accident. A computer check of one of the involved individuals revealed their drivers license was suspended and had two active warrants with full U.S. extradition from Minnesota. Andre L. Watts, 44, of the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested for driving while suspended and the warrants.
Incidents
March 5
11:53 a.m.: An officer responded to the 1700 block of South Montgomery Avenue in regards to a theft from a vehicle. The value of the items was $880. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
March 5
3:05 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 38000 block of State Route ZZ for a domestic disturbance. Kenneth E. Pfeffer, 40, of Ionia, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault.
