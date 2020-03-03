This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 25
11:33 p.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of West Seventh Street for a reported domestic disturbance. It was discovered two subjects had been involved in a physical altercation with one subject sustaining minor injuries as a result. Paris K. Higgins, 23, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Feb. 27
1:55 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle southbound on South Ohio Avenue with a driver the officer recognized. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license. A traffic stop was initiated at West 12th Street and South Ohio Avenue. Schyler A. Ray, 25, of the 100 block of West 14th Street, was arrested for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.
Feb. 28
1:02 a.m.: An officer observed two people sitting in a running vehicle in the 2100 block of West Broadway Boulevard and stopped them to see what they were doing. An investigation revealed they were dumpster diving. A computer check revealed the driver had four active Johnson County warrants with a total bond amount of $20,000. Kevin R. Payne, 29, of Warrensburg, was arrested for the warrants.
3:15 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a theft in progress at a business on West Broadway Boulevard. Suspects had left upon the officer’s arrival and were walking eastbound on Broadway Boulevard. The suspects were located. One ran but was caught shortly after by another officer. The suspect had two confirmed warrants. The suspect that did not run was cleared of all charges and released on scene. Nathan S. McDonald, 43, of the 200 block of Ninth Street, was arrested for resisting arrest, identity theft, and the warrants.
8:09 p.m.: Sedalia police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Main Street and South Massachusetts Avenue for not displaying license plates. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Marcus W. Iman, 29, of the 300 block of West Clay Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 29
3:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of East 10th Street in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated a party known to them had entered their residence and refused to leave. While there the suspect assaulted the complainant and punched a hole in their wall. The suspect was arrested outside the residence. Nicolas B. Pogue, 29, of the 600 block of Prospect Avenue, was arrested for second-degree burglary, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
March 1
11:49 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Third Street for failure to stop at a stop sign. Officers initially observed the vehicle on West Broadway Boulevard where the passenger was driving. The officer observed the passenger switch seats with the driver. The passenger that was previously driving was found to have a revoked license. John W. Sant, 39, of the 1200 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested for driving while revoked.
March 2
12:15 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue for the report of a domestic assault. Contact was made with the victim who stated they had been assaulted by a person known to them and was slapped and scratched. They also said the suspect displayed a knife and attempted to stab them. The suspect was located in the area of West 14th Street and South Park Avenue. The suspect had no injuries and admitted to assaulting the victim. Serena D. Dowling, 20, of the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
2:33 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver the officer believed to have a revoked license on East 12th Street at South Marshall Avenue. The drivers identity and revoked drivers license was confirmed. The driver also had a City of Sedalia warrant. Frank J. VanHook Jr., 28, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested for the warrant and driving while revoked.
Incidents
March 1
2:05 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East 10th Street for a 911 hang up. A large group of people were located outside and a subject stated another subject had been hit by a car. The victim was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for medical treatment.
4:15 a.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of East Sixth Street for a stolen vehicle. The victim said their vehicle had been stolen between 8:30 a.m. February 29 and 3:30 a.m. March 1. The vehicle was valued at $1,100.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
March 1
2:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched along with Pettis County Ambulance District personnel and a Pettis County Fire District apparatus to the 6000 block of Willow Brook Road regarding a fire. Deputies arrived and found three injured parties that were reportedly injured during the fire. Two patients were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The fire was reportedly accidental.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb 29
9:39 a.m.: Billy J. Hobbs, 52, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Johnson County for a felony Jackson County warrant.
11:08 a.m.: Jayce J. Chenault, 21, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony distribution of a controlled substance.
4:50 p.m.: Tyler R. Crutchfield, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a Saline County warrant.
