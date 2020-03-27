This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 26
12:11 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of Fourth Street and Osage Avenue in reference to a physical domestic. Information was provided that a subject hit another subject in the face in the area of the 100 block of West Fourth Street. Contact was made with both subjects. After further investigation Koehn L. Isenberg, 26, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
March 26
10:10 a.m.: An officer responded to a business on East Main Street for a burglary report. The owner stated someone damaged a window and entered the business around 12:45 a.m. March 26. At the time of the report nothing was missing and a suspect had not been located.
