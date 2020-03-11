This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 10
1:20 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Park Avenue for a license violation. The odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and a search was conducted. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located. Jeffrey R. Miller, 55, of the 400 block of North Engineer Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 11
1:02 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate lights at Kentucky Avenue and Fifth Street. During the investigation it was discovered the driver had been drinking. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted and Kevin C. Jones, 37, of Green Ridge, was arrested. Jones was taken to the Sedalia Police Department where he provided a breath sample which showed a blood alcohol content of above .08. Jones was issued a citation with a court date and was then released.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
March 8
6:41 p.m.: Deputies took a report of an assault and theft in the Pettis County Jail. According to the report, charges will be submitted with the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
March 10
5:54 p.m.: Isaiah T. Rockett, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no front plate and failure to affix registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.