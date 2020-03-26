This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 25
11:59 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Stacey Lane in reference to harassment. The caller stated they were being bothered by a person known to them. While en route to the residence, officers located the suspect at a business in the 1600 block of South Limit Avenue. An investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine, controlled prescription medications and drug paraphernalia. Timothy P. Leary, 49, of Sedalia, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
March 25
1:38 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of West Second Street for a theft report. The complainant reported their 18-foot flatbed car hauler trailer, valued at $1,800, was stolen. It had not been located at the time of the report.
March 26
2:10 a.m.: A burglary report was taken in the 3000 block of Clinton Road. Suspect(s) forced entry into two storage units and stole an unknown amount of collectible toy tractors and a small welder valued in total at $320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.