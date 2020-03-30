This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 29
11:21 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East Fourth Street for a disturbance. Staff told the officer a male was assaulting a person known to him in the business. When the officer made contact with the suspect he was uncooperative and resisted arrest. It was discovered the suspect also had three Pettis County warrants. Melvin L. Ward Jr., 36, of Sedalia, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, felony resisting arrest and the three warrants.
Incidents
March 27
9:29 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Industrial Road for a theft report. The complainant stated sometime between 2 p.m. March 25 and that morning someone had taken a 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 from their parking lot valued at $6,000.
March 28
3:16 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Prospect Avenue in response to possible trespassing. When officers arrived an individual was located on the street with two other individuals. The complainant expressed they had been sexually assaulted in an outside jurisdiction. The individual was driven to the hospital for medical care.
6:22 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby in reference to a harassment complaint. Contact was made with the victim who said they had received a Facebook message saying they were going to be shot. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 27
11:27 a.m.: Justin L. Pruett, 28, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of marijuana, no seat belt and excessive window tint.
March 28
1:07 a.m.: Maegan R. Nusser, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash.
