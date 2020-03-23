This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 20
2:32 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of West Ninth Street in regard to a domestic incident where the complainant had sustained several injuries. The complainant was transported to Bothwell Regional Hospital by Pettis County Ambulance District and told the officer the suspect had left the scene. The next day, Gregory A. Dotson, 42, of the 1000 block of West Ninth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
March 21
1:11 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle driving through the playground at Washington Elementary School, 610 S. Engineer Ave. As soon as the driver saw the officer they turned their headlights off, drove through the playground and pulled onto and across East Sixth Street and parked in front of a house on East Sixth Street. Brennan L. Lomax, 33, of the 800 block of Vermont Avenue, was arrested following an investigation on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and the warrant.
7:11 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 1600 block of West Ninth Street for a 911 hang up. Officers found a domestic disturbance was occurring at the residence. Officers investigated and determined a physical altercation had occurred. Daniel W. Wallace, 31, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
March 22
6:13 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of West Spring Street for a report of a male who had cut his arm with a knife. Another officer advised the officers to take the individual into custody for third-degree assault. Shawn L. Sylva, 56, of the 1200 block of West Spring Street, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault.
6:29 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Stewart Avenue for a subject driving a motor vehicle with a child on their lap while intoxicated. The suspect was later observed and ran from police into their residence. The suspect was contacted inside their residence where they continued to resist arrest. Blake R. Clapham, 31, of the 900 block of Stewart Avenue was arrested for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, felony resisting arrest and careless driving.
Incidents
March 21
12:57 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Buckner Court for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, it was learned the suspect had gouged at the eyes of the complainant and then strangled them causing red marks around the complainants eyes and throat and small lacerations around the eyes. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. Charges of second-degree domestic assault are being requested.
March 22
4:29 p.m.: An officer responded to East Fourth Street and South Brown Avenue for a found property report. The complainant reported a plastic magazine and 22 bullets on the ground in the roadway. The magazine and bullets had been run over by a vehicle and destroyed. The items were collected and placed in evidence for proper disposal.
9:32 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of North Woodlawn Drive and State Fair Boulevard on a report of gunshots. Officers arrived in the area and located several spent rounds of ammunition. No property damage was located, no injuries were reported and no suspects had been identified at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 21
12:53 a.m.: Timothy S. Bird, 28, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
2:50 p.m.: John M. McCutchen, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and impeding the flow of traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.