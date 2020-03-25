This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 24
9:22 p.m.: Officers conducted an investigative stop near the intersection of South Park Avenue and West Spring Street. The driver was found driving with a revoked license. Everett F. Smith IV, 40, of the 900 block of West Second Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Incidents
March 23
5:38 p.m.: An officer spoke with a subject who had been assaulted. The subject said a white male in a red truck offered them a ride. Once the subject got into the truck the male began to drive them out of town. The subject said they attempted to escape the truck and they were punched and thrown to the ground. The subject had minor injuries to their face. Around 7 p.m. the officer received a report of another subject who was almost assaulted by the same male in the red truck. Neither subject wanted to pursue charges.
March 24
4:56 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby for a theft report. The complainant stated someone got into their unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 3200 block of West Main Street. The only thing missing, according to the complainant, was a 9mm Ruger pistol.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 24
1:50 p.m.: Daniel W. Mallonee, 46, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony second-degree assault and driving while suspended.
