This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 23
7:46 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East 10th Street in reference to a theft and property damage report. During the investigation, it was discovered someone had broken a locked electrical outlet and ran an extension cord to another residence. The suspect, Levi R. Craig, 27, of the 300 block of East 11th Street, was arrested for stealing and second-degree property damage.
11:41 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South Kentucky Avenue in reference to trespassing. Management requested the subject leave. The subject complied but later stood in the highway causing vehicles to avoid him. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot when officers went to apprehend him. Kyle J. Bryant, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested for peace disturbance and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 23
1:26 p.m.: Holli V. Lindsey, 36, of Benton County, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash.
7:27 p.m.: Artis J. Ross, 51, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Pettis County for felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while revoked, felony resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, felony tampering with evidence, failure to drive in the right lane, failure to register motor vehicle, no insurance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
11:30 p.m.: Matthew J. Malotte, 28, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.