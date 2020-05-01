This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
6:56 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Rebar Road in reference to a theft report. A subject came into the business and stole three bottles of Crown Royal valued at $86.97.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 29
5:05 p.m.: Anthony M. Asbury, 44, of Raymore, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated, first-degree tampering, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and displaying the plates of another.
7:33 p.m.: Edward W. Theel, 23, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance.
9:16 p.m.: James C. Talamo, 62, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and a lane violation.
