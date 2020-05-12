This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 8
2:54 p.m.: While an officer was investigating a domestic disturbance, a subject was found to be involved in another disturbance relating to the investigation. The subject admitted to causing injury to the other subject at an earlier time. The subject also had drug paraphernalia in their possession at the time of the arrest. Shelbi N. James, 27, of the 200 block of East Third Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:56 p.m.: An officer responded to the 200 block of East Third Street to investigate an assault. James R. Thornton, 24, of the 200 block of East Third Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
May 9
12:01 p.m.: An officer responded to a fight in progress near 16th Street and Ingram Avenue. While investigating, one subject began to shout and pushed another subject and tried to kick them while being arrested. Keston A. Billy, 30, of the 500 block of 16th Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree peace disturbance.
6:06 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Sixth Street and South Massachusetts Avenue for a license violation. The driver had a revoked license. During a search of the vehicle, two different kinds of controlled pills were located. Christopher A. Wilke, 34, of the 1500 block of South Mildred Avenue, was arrested for two counts possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.
May 10
10:17 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of South Osage Avenue in reference to a disturbance. It was discovered a couple had been having an argument and one subject assaulted the other. Michael Torres Alejo, 20, of the 1500 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
10:28 p.m.: Officers were assisting a vehicle stuck in a ditch in the 800 block of North Grand Avenue. During the investigation, a southbound vehicle nearly collided with the stuck vehicle. The driver, Margarito Quetzecua Ubaldo, 50, of the 700 block of West Cooper Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
May 11
1:42 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot in the 1600 block of South Limit Avenue for a moving violation. The vehicle was searched due to the odor of marijuana. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Tracy M. Bartel, 35, of Cole Camp, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
May 8
7:30 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of North Osage Avenue for a report of a theft. The caller stated sometime in the past week someone had broken into a garage and stolen a welder and welding tank valued at around $900.
May 9
5:02 p.m.: An officer took a report of a forgery and stealing of a check. The check was written for $450. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 8
3:01 p.m.: Stanislavy Savinkov, 27, of Florida, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 9
1:17 a.m.: Joshua R. Lackey, 36, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, no seat belt and careless and imprudent driving.
3:04 a.m.: Joshawa C. Hetherington, 40, of Riverside, was arrested in Morgan County for tampering with a vessel.
10:08 p.m.: Lauren J. Hall, 25, of Independence, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.