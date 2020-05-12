This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 11
11:35 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th Street and South Moniteau Avenue for a report of a subject with a felony probation warrant with no bond. The suspect was located in the 1200 block of South Moniteau Avenue. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle to be taken into custody. The suspect became aggressive and an officer deployed their taser. The suspect was placed in handcuffs and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Joshua J. Gresham, 35, of the 1200 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested for a probation violation and felony resisting arrest.
2 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle in which they knew the driver had a revoked license. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Park Avenue. Angela I. Teeter, 40, of the 100 block of Chestnut Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license. Her passenger, Jackie W. Hensley Sr., 58, of the 600 block of North Quincy Avenue, was arrested for a warrant.
May 12
12:21 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Missouri Avenue and West Third Street. Through an investigation, the driver was found in possession of marijuana and had an active Pettis County warrant. Gary A. McKinsey, 20, of the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and the warrant.
Incidents
May 11
6:48 p.m.: Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a stolen vehicle which was located. The vehicle had been reported stolen through the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office days prior. Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen and the sheriff’s office responded to further investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.