This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 12
1:57 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped north of West Main Street on North Grand Avenue for driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to signal twice. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Gary A. McKinsey Jr., 20, of the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
2:22 p.m.: An officer responded to a business on West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The complainant stated a male had put shoes on inside the business and then left without paying for them. The suspect was located and Edward C. Jones, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for stealing from a building and operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license.
3:15 p.m.: An injury accident was reported at East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue. It was determined one of the vehicles had fled the scene, traveled off the roadway and struck two city-owned trash dumpsters and a tree. A witness followed the vehicle until it was stopped. Christopher A. Byrd, 23, of the 1100 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended/revoked license, second-degree property damage and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
8:18 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have a front license plate and the back license plate did not go with the vehicle in the area of South Harrison Avenue and West Fourth Street. A computer check showed the driver had a suspended license. Erica L. Osburn, 37, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 11
6:06 p.m.: Drake T. Johnson, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested in Saline County for 10 counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana.
May 12
8:08 p.m.: Jonathan Collins, 34, of Moberly, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to pull the vehicle not in motion as far right as practicable.
