This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 13
Incidents
6:49 a.m.: An officer responded to the 1600 block of West Fifth Street regarding gunshots. The complainant stated they had been in a gunfight all night. The scene was cleared and deemed secure. The subject was found to have been in an altered state of mind and was voluntarily transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District. The subject was also found to have shot one round into their own residence and charges are being submitted to the prosecutor for unlawful use of a weapon. There were no injuries to anyone at the scene.
10:02 a.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of North Grand Avenue regarding property damage no longer in progress. The complainant stated their truck was parked in their driveway overnight and in the morning the back two tires had been slashed. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
