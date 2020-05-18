This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 15
8:04 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired plates in the area of South State Fair Boulevard and West 10th Street. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was also in possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Jesse S. Mewes, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
9:01 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of Driftwood Drive and Clinton Road for a report of domestic assault. The assaulted party stated the suspect kept them from exiting their vehicle, leaving a visible injury on their face. The officer later met with the suspect, Keith E. Wolfe, 34, of the 2900 block of James Road, and arrested him for felony third-degree domestic assault.
May 16
12:47 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped for no license plates around East Broadway Boulevard and South Brown Avenue. The driver was arrested on a $5,000 Saline County warrant. The driver was also found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, marijuana pipe and methamphetamine. Christina K. Wiggins, 34, of the 900 block of West 16th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
1:20 p.m.: Police received a traffic complainant of a careless and imprudent vehicle in the area of West 16th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. The reporting party followed the vehicle until the driver abandoned the vehicle and then continued to follow the driver walking. The driver was contacted by officers near South Osage Avenue and West 14th Street. Sergio Marcos, 41, of the 400 block of Wilkerson Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and no operator’s license.
May 17
5:02 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Main Street for an injury vehicle accident. After an investigation, it was determined the driver traveled off the road to the north and struck a portion of landscaping/rocks in front of a business. It was determined the driver was impaired. Eric D. Detoy, 53, of the 4000 block of West Main Street, was transported to the hospital where processing occurred and he was released. A charge of felony driving while intoxicated was being requested at the time of the report.
1:44 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on West Fifth Street at South Grand Avenue for expired tags. A computer check confirmed the driver had an active Pettis County warrant and a suspended license. Georgy Shalnev, 28, of the 1100 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for the warrant and driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
May 15
2:17 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a forgery. An employee stated a subject attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill while purchasing items. Staff took custody of the bill and the subject rendered payment using another method. The bill was secured and placed into evidence.
4:33 p.m.: An individual reported someone opened a credit card account in their name and made a purchase of $134. No other purchases were made and the account had been closed. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
May 16
11:24 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 600 block of South Marshall Avenue for a property damage report. An employee stated a window had been damaged valued at $300. A suspect had not been determined at the time of the report.
12:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on Wisconsin Avenue for a hit-and-run. Video of the incident shows a pickup truck hitting the trailer being towed by the complainant’s vehicle causing approximately $200 worth of damage. The complainant did not want to pursue charges.
3:11 p.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of West Fifth Street for a property damage report. The complainant stated their vehicle had been shot overnight. A bullet was located inside the vehicle by officers. The estimated damage was $1,000. A suspect had not been determined at the time of the report.
May 17
7:59 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a report of found property. The reporting person said someone dropped a small baggie containing white powder on the floor. The baggie tested positive for methamphetamine and was placed into holding.
8:14 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1700 block of West Third Street for an assault. The complainant stated they were riding their bike down the street when several males jumped out from behind some bushes and started assaulting them. One suspect’s description was given but there were no suspects identified at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 15
11:49 a.m.: Nathaniel K. Bandy, 41, of Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County for felony second-degree trafficking of marijuana and misuse of 911.
11:49 a.m.: James M. Clark, 39, of Georgia, was arrested in Saline Crash for felony second-degree trafficking of marijuana.
11:50 p.m.: Damon J. Corey, 45, of Linn Creek, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
May 17
12:37 p.m.: Samuel L. Mazotti, 44, of Kingsville, was arrested in Johnson County for resisting arrest, leaving the scene of the crash and driving with a suspended license.
