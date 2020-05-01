This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 30
9:20 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1600 block of East 15th Street for a reported disturbance between two individuals. The investigation revealed that at one point during the altercation the female subject assaulted the male. Julie A. Anderson, 35, of the 1600 block of East 15th Street, was placed on a sobriety hold and arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
April 30
1:59 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of a theft. The complainant stated they had security camera footage of two suspects taking several packages of rare earth magnets and leaving without paying for them.
2:22 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 4200 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a theft report. The manager said several subjects came into the business and left without paying for $44.50 worth of merchandise.
April 28
5:31 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby in reference to a forgery and theft report. The complainant had a debit card fraudulently used and a check taken out of their checkbook. The check was forged and cashed. The total monetary loss was $363.86.
