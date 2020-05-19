This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 18
7:29 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Summit Avenue for a license violation. The driver of the vehicle was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass pipe. Bradley M. Lawson, 31, of the 1400 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
May 18
5:21 a.m.: An officer was checking a lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard when he located a white U-Haul truck which was reported stolen out of Springfield. The vehicle was recovered and towed to the local U-Haul location. Suspect information was developed and will be passed on to the original investigating agency.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
May 15
3:51 p.m.: Deputies responded to a report of a male subject refusing to leave in the 22000 block of Dorrance Drive. Following an investigation, Calvin L. Duncan, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
7:30 p.m.: Deputies arrested Jonathan D. Buri, 35, of Sedalia, in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for driving with a suspended license. Buri was later released from the Pettis County Jail.
Incidents
May 17
7:44 p.m.: An individual reported a license plate had been stolen off of their vehicle on Daviess Road. The suspect is known and the investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 18
7:31 p.m.: Jametrius Commander, 21, of Columbia, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a firearm, driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
