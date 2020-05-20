This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 18
11:25 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a working license plate light near East Broadway Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue. The odor of an intoxicant was coming from the vehicle. A driving while intoxicated investigation was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Joshua Macbeth, 40, of Michigan, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
May 19
6:58 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 2600 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a theft. The complainant stated two lawnmowers were stolen from the business between 5 to 5:30 a.m. The mowers were put in an enclosed trailer attached to a pickup which the suspects fled in. The truck, trailer and mowers were later recovered in Lafayette County where the suspects had fled a separate incident and were able to escape law enforcement. The suspects had not been identified at the time of the report.
1:51 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue for a disturbance. The involved parties stated the disturbance was verbal. During the investigation, the officer discovered drugs had been involved in the argument. Robert L. Brandkamp Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Ohio Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:24 p.m.: Officers conducted a subject check near East Fifth Street and South Brown Avenue. One of the subjects was found to be trespassing on private property and was arrested. A search of his person revealed methamphetamine. Scott W. Mathis, 44, of Cole Camp, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree trespassing.
Incidents
May 19
8:32 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation and a stop sign violation. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The items belonged to an occupant of the vehicle who was released on pending state charges at the conclusion of the investigation.
11:50 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of West Cooper Street for a report of gunshots. Several individuals were talked to but no evidence of gunshots was located. The incident was documented for general information.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
May 16
3:16 a.m.: A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 65 and state Route HH when the driver of the vehicle, a black 2005 Chevy Avalanche, accelerated at a high rate of speed. The driver then drove into a field in the area of Griessen Road and Salam Road. The deputy gave chase into the field and apprehended a passenger as the driver, a white male, continued running toward Salem Road. Pamela M. Campbell was arrested for resisting arrest. Other deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area and were unable to locate the male. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
May 17
12:19 a.m.: Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of 10600 La Monte Road for possible shots fired. During the investigation deputies located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire along with a residence. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 19
10:26 a.m.: Jessie U. Maritt, 39, of Camdenton, was arrested in Moniteau County for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a valid license, displaying the plates of another and no insurance.
