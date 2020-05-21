This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 20
6:07 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of West 17th Street for a subject check. A subject was located inside a vehicle at the business and did not have permission to be in the vehicle. Fredrick Curry, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
Incidents
May 20
6:38 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of West Morgan Street for a report of property damage. The complainant stated their spouse told them the driver’s side window, tire and rear panel of their vehicle had been shot. Bullet casings were found in the area. A bullet hole was later found in the privacy fence near the house. The bullet and casings were packaged and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Laboratory for testing. The estimated damage was $400.
9:12 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1500 block of East Seventh Street for a report of a burglary. The complainant reported within the previous two weeks their garage had been broken into and a lawnmower and an air conditioner were stolen. Total value of the items was set at $1,700.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 20
8:56 p.m.: Tracy L. Fenner, 52, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:56 p.m.: Rusty J. Rollett, 40, of Butler, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
