This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 21
6:57 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a field northeast of West Saline Street and North Washington Avenue for a subject sitting in a vehicle in the middle of the field. An investigation revealed the subject was intoxicated by drugs and was in possession of controlled prescription medications, marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. Anthony M. Asbury, 44, of Raymore, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended/revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:19 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle westbound on West Third Street with a male driver. The driver was recognized and a computer check revealed he had a suspended license. A traffic stop was initiated at West Third Street and Dundee Avenue and Cory J. Draper, 30, of the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
May 20
4:24 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of West Seventh Street regarding a burglary that occurred earlier in the day. The suspect took a firearm and $35 cash. The firearm was entered as stolen and no suspect information was available at the time of the report.
May 21
11:17 a.m.: An officer responded to the area of East 12th Street and South Lamine Avenue for an assault report. The complainant stated they had been assaulted by an unknown person and was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for their injuries. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the report.
5:41 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of East Sixth Street for a theft report. The complainant stated someone had taken a pistol from their residence valued at $150.
8:22 p.m.: An officer responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a burglary where an unknown suspect had broken into the basement level of a residence and taken several tool-related items.
9:53 p.m.: An officer was called to the parking lot of the police department. Maintenance personnel working on a residence in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street located a 3-year-old who had been left at the residence unattended. Officers were unable to locate the parent. An emergency pull was completed and the child was transferred to the Missouri Division of Family Services, Children’s Division for temporary custody.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
May 15
3:08 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 32000 block of Tebo Road for a report of shots fired. Deputies located shell casings in the roadway and spoke with an individual in the incident. No injuries were reported. After an investigation, Roy A. Rodinger III was arrested for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 22
1:47 a.m. Brandon D. Stewart, 21, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
