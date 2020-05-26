This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 22
3:48 p.m.: Mark S. Lomax, 54, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
6:05 p.m.: Steven W. Gray, 53, of Quincy, was arrested in Henry County for a felony Greene County warrant, felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving with a suspended license.
8:30 p.m.: Desmon C. Toliver, 21, of Grandview, was arrested in Johnson County for possession of marijuana.
May 23
8:25 p.m.: Laura E. Newman, 49, of Overland Park, Kansas, was arrested in Morgan County for boating while intoxicated and failure to display navigational lights.
8:40 p.m.: John D. Hartmann, 53, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Morgan County for boating while intoxicated and failure to display navigation lights.
8:59 p.m.: Andrew J. Brothers, 30, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
9:46 p.m..: Justin A. Fosmoe, 35, of Clovis, New Mexico, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
11:24 p.m.: Joshua W. Bridges, 31, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
May 24
12:47 a.m.: Kyle B. Carlock, 57, of Aledo, Texas, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
5:03 p.m.: Emma L. Kiser, 30, of Odessa, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and imprudent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.