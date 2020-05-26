This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 22
6:51 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Main Street and West Avenue in reference to a subject who was yelling and cussing at people in the neighborhood. The subject continued to yell and curse at children playing nearby after the officer made contact. As the suspect was placed in the patrol car the victim approached and the suspect threatened to shoot them. Dustin L. McIlroy, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for harassment and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
11:26 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Park Avenue for a license violation. The driver was found in possession of cocaine. Will L. Irby Jr., 44, of Georgia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 23
12:18 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that was swerving in the roadway on Broadway Boulevard near State Fair Boulevard. Contact was made with the driver and the officer immediately noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. The driver refused to participate in a field sobriety test. Franklin McCune, 39, of Centertown, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
2:05 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Bothwell Regional Health Center for an assault report. Both assaulted individuals were employees of the hospital and said they were assaulted by a patient they were treating. After he was medically cleared, Ronald J. Koch II, 39, of Gravois Mills, was arrested for two counts of felony third-degree assault.
7:39 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Second Street and South Washington Avenue. A passenger in the vehicle required to identify herself refused to do so. She was removed from the vehicle and resisted arrest in the process. Later at the Pettis County Jail she was identified and found to have three probation violation warrants and was in possession of methamphetamine. Csena D. Silkwood, 29, of the 100 block of Autumn Avenue, was arrested for the warrants, felony resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.
9:11 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a license violation. The driver was found to have a revoked license and active probation violation warrant. Willie R. Waddell, 52, of Otterville, was arrested for driving with a revoked license and the warrant.
May 24
1:42 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1800 block of South Prospect Avenue for a report of a disturbance involving shots being fired. The complainants stated their neighbor had fired shots into their house after a night of drinking together. Ferdinand M. Bucayan, 37, of the 1700 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
May 26
5:40 a.m.: Officers conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue. Three subjects were located inside the residence and a search revealed approximately $20,575 worth of stolen items from a theft which occurred in Sedalia between Feb. 24 and March 3. Marijuana paraphernalia was also located. Gary McKinsey Jr. was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges for felony stealing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Gunnar Zaremba was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
May 22
8:15 a.m.: An officer met with an individual in the SPD lobby regarding a missing person. The subject reported their friend, Tamalon (Tammy) Craig, was missing. The subject stated they hadn’t heard from Tammy for a few days and was unable to contact her. Police were unable to contact Tammy at her home or by phone at the time of the report. At the time of the report no foul play was suspected. Any information about Tammy’s whereabouts or well-being should be reported to SPD at 660-826-8100.
May 23
1:05 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue for a violation of a court order. The suspect was located within a restricted distance of the residence per court order. A search after the suspect’s arrest revealed a controlled pill in their pocket. Zachary A. Robejsek, 32, of the 2800 block of Meadow Wood Drive, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and violation of an ex parte.
May 24
7:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of South Moniteau Avenue in reference to a disturbance. It was discovered two parties had assaulted each other during an argument. After one person struck the second person, the second person struck the other with a handgun. The handgun was discovered to be stolen. The first person was taken to the hospital for an examination and a request for third-degree assault has been submitted. The second person, Malachi Q.E. Sims, 18, of the 600 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested for felony second-degree assault and receiving stolen property.
May 25
12:08 a.m.: Officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no registration and the vehicle drove for several blocks before pulling over in the 300 block of West 13th Street. Dalton L. Mermanson, 17, of the 1300 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
7:04 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of Wabash Drive for an unknown subject parked in the caller’s driveway. Contact was made with the driver and Igor I. Sarioglo, 33, of La Monte, was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Ninth Street for a caller reporting there were children playing in a drainage pipe and they heard yelling coming from the ditch. Officers spoke with juveniles in the area who reported seeing two small children in the ditch and believed the children may have been swept away by water. Members of SPD, assisted by the Sedalia Fire Department, Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pettis County Ambulance District and several members of the public performed a thorough search of the ditch. Further investigation showed the incident to be unfounded.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 25
7:20 p.m.: Chyna L. German, 22, and Willie C. Bryant, 22, both of South Carolina, were arrested in Saline County for felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
