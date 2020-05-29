This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 28
3:04 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle without working license plate lights on East Main Street near South Moniteau Avenue. During the investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended license. Jordan Q. Webb, 27, of the 500 block of North Missouri Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
10:16 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Third Street and South Stewart Avenue for a license violation. Contraband was observed in plain view and a search of the vehicle was conducted. One of the occupants was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Stephen W. Hassler, 45, of Otterville, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
11:17 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Main Street and South Kentucky Avenue on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Philip J. Presberg, 21, of Columbia, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
May 27
4:29 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of East Fourth Street regarding harassment in progress. The officer met with the suspect who was involved in another investigation. During the contact, the subject was being placed under arrest but then fled from police on foot. A foot pursuit ensued but the suspect is still at large. State charges are being submitted for resisting arrest.
May 28
6:40 p.m.: Officers responded to the area of South Stewart Avenue and Wilkerson Street for a report of a vehicle being driven by a child that had struck numerous structures in the area. The vehicle and the juvenile were located. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a nearby building during a burglary and while attempting to get away with the vehicle the juvenile struck a fence, detached garage and a vehicle within the area. No one was injured.
