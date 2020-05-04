This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 24
7:28 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Ninth Street for a report of gunshots. Two victims said they were fired at by a suspect who ran into a nearby home. The suspect was found hiding in a closet. A search warrant was granted for the residence and a firearm, ammunition, illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were found inside. Daniel W. Wallace, 32, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, was arrested for two counts first-degree assault, two counts unlawful use of a weapon, two counts armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon. Another occupant of the residence, Tamalon L. Craig, 27, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, was arrested for unlawful possession of a concealable weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
May 1
10:36 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a subject unconscious at the wheel of a vehicle. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. The driver was arrested and found in possession of marijuana. Jack E. Tague, 19, of the 20900 block of Main Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
May 2
2:42 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of property damage in progress. The caller stated the suspect kicked in the back door of the residence, damaging the door. Brandon J. Cooper, 31, was arrested for second-degree property damage.
May 3
1:48 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at East 13th Street and South Engineer Avenue for failing to keep right. The driver was determined to be intoxicated. Conner S. Teiberis, 21, of Otterville, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
5:38 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Broadway Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. The complainant reported an intoxicated male had threatened to shoot them. The suspect left on a bicycle but was located a short time later in the area of East 10th Street and South Ohio Avenue. Sean S. Burke, 48, of East Second Street, was arrested for peace disturbance.
Incidents
May 1
9:49 a.m.: Memorial Park Cemetery in the 3300 block of Green Ridge Road reported damage to a headstone vase. According to staff, a vehicle drove off the road, through the grass and struck several vases, damaging one. The damage is valued at $799. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
11:05 p.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of an assault. The complainant reported a female subject had walked up to them inside a business, spit on them and fled. Surveillance video was obtained from the business and the suspect, Judith Denney, 53, of Sedalia, was identified. A charge for third-degree assault was being requested with the prosecutor at the time of the report.
May 2
11:34 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of West Main Street regarding a storage unit that had been broken into. The incident occurred in the last three to four weeks. Approximately $800 worth of items were taken and the complainant wanted to pursue charges.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 1
2:15 p.m.: Zarrick M. Williams, 24, and Brenty Reynolds, 36, both of Marshall, were arrested in Saline County for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
May 3
3:29 p.m.: Patrick K. McCaulay, 28, of Kansas, was arrested in Morgan County for felony driving while intoxicated, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:38 p.m.: William K. Davidson, 49, of Riverside, was arrested in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
