This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 5
2:27 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Third Street and South Stewart Avenue for a license violation. The driver had an active Pettis County warrant and was arrested. The vehicle was searched due to the odor of marijuana. Methamphetamine, MDMA and drug paraphernalia were located. Amy M. Gravitt, 37, of Bonnots Mill, was arrested for the warrant, two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
May 4
9:17 a.m.: An officer took a property damage report in the 1500 block of South Osage Avenue. The complainant stated some time between 11 p.m. May 3 and 9 a.m. May 4 someone slashed all four of their vehicle’s tires.
12:26 p.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of South Mitchell Avenue regarding a theft. The complainant provided copies of checks which had been written to subjects claiming to be part of “Publisher’s Clearing House.” The total amount of money stolen was $27,367.50. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 4
9:01 p.m.: Tamy L. Lukecart, 42, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.