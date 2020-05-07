This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 5
1:11 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on West 11th Street at South Harrison Avenue. The driver showed signs of impairment. Antonio T. Gray, 35, of the 1300 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license and failure to comply with the interlock required in the vehicle.
May 4
7:43 p.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle on West Broadway Boulevard at South Stewart Avenue. During the stop, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A search revealed both occupants were in possession of a felony amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Charles L. Wright, 36, of the 300 block of West Sixth Street, and Leandrea R. Chandler, 32, of the 400 block of East Walnut Street, were arrested for felony possession of marijuana and distribution of marijuana.
Incidents
May 5
9:56 a.m.: An officer took a report of a theft of $686.68 which occurred April 17 at a business in the 2800 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The investigation was still ongoing at the time of the report.
10:25 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard for a theft from the night before. The amount of money stolen was $149.25.
