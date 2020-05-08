This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 6
9:05 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for speeding. The driver stated their license was suspended and a computer check confirmed it. Meri J. Almanza Meza, 36, of the 900 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
May 3
4:10 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby for an individual wanting to report a hit-and-run accident. The complainant stated while they were shopping in the 3800 block of West Broadway Boulevard between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. someone hit their vehicle causing damage to the rear passenger side bumper. The estimated value of the damage was $1,000. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
May 6
10:04 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to West 10th Street in regards to someone breaking into a unit. The suspect caused approximately $600 in damage but nothing was noticed missing. The damage occurred at some point in the last week and the owner would like to press charges. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 6
5:55 p.m.: Richard Nathaniel, 32, of Slater, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
