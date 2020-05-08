This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 7
3:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Third Street and South State Fair Avenue for a theft report. The witness stated a male had stolen a milk can from an individual’s yard. The suspect, Joseph E. Fore, 37, of Sedalia, was located and arrested.
Incidents
May 7
12:45 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Rebar Road for a report of stealing. The complainant stated they went to the bathroom in the business and then left. While on the road, they realized they left their purse in the gas station. When they returned and retrieved it they noticed $900 was missing. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
5:54 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 2500 block of West 16th Street in reference to a burglary. Management reported unknown persons were able to gain entry to the business between 11:30 a.m. May 5 and 3 p.m. May 7 and steal 20 2-pound packages of hamburger with an estimated value of $400.
7:58 p.m.: Several burglaries were reported which occurred in the last six months in the 300 block of East 17th Street. $5,000 worth of items were stolen. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 7
3:46 p.m.: Mark A. Shane, 28, of Gravois Mills, was arrested in Morgan County for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
