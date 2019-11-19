This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 15
3:03 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a subject who appeared to be highly intoxicated and disoriented in a silver car. After an investigation, it was determined the subject was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Brian L. Wilson, 27, of the 1300 block of East Boonville Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
6:54 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue regarding ongoing domestic violence. An officer discovered the suspect had struck the victim and caused injury. The suspect also had a felony Saline County warrant. Kirk A. Riley, 38, of the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for the warrant and felony third-degree domestic assault.
Nov. 16
4:29 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on South Ohio Avenue for a hit-and-run accident. After an investigation, it was determined a building in the 100 block of West Fifth Street and a parked car had been damaged. The suspect was located and was determined to be intoxicated. Jarid D. Booze, 32, of the 3600 block of Woods Court, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 17
2:15 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle pull out from about West Fifth Street onto South Osage Avenue. The car failed to signal and then went westbound on West Fourth Street and failed to stay on the right half of the roadway on more than one occurrence. The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of South Park Avenue and a traffic stop was initiated. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Melissa A. Stover, 41, of the 500 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Nov. 11
4:43 p.m.: An officer spoke with an individual who reported a theft. The victim had spoken with a male suspect claiming to be from the FBI and had sent the suspect two phones.
Nov. 17
10:30 a.m.: A hit-and-run was reported in the 900 block of South Moniteau Avenue. The victim believed the vehicle was hit sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 16 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The owner estimated $2,000 worth of damage was caused. The suspect vehicle had not been identified at the time of the police report.
4:55 p.m.: An officer responded to the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard for a hit-and-run accident. The suspect vehicle was an older, white Chevrolet SUV and may have a broken passenger-side mirror from the incident. The estimated damage to the hit vehicle was $4,000.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 15
7:15 p.m.: Matthew A. Storm, 41, of Windsor, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 16
6:22 a.m.: Patrick A. Leonard, 68, of Centertown, was arrested in Moniteau County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
9:01 a.m.: Marshall L. Tittsworth, 53, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony Jefferson City warrant, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and no seat belt.
3:07 p.m.: Christain R. Morales, 32, of California, was arrested in Moniteau County for a felony Moniteau County warrant and no seat belt.
