This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Nov. 1
1 a.m.: Deputies took a report of a possible cattle theft in the 24000 block of Dresden Road.
Nov. 4
5:03 p.m.: Deputies were involved in a pursuit of a black four-wheeler ATV in La Monte. The driver was a white male wearing a white hoodie. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the office at 660-827-0052 or the TIPS hotline at 660-827-8477.
7 p.m.: The theft of four tires and wheels from a vehicle parked in the area of U.S. Route 65 and Claycomb Road was reported. There were no leads or suspects at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.