This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Nov. 5
9:13 a.m.: Police responded to a vehicle sitting in traffic causing a hazard near Thompson Boulevard and West Broadway Boulevard. Before police arrived, the driver left and was involved in a car accident near the 1800 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Nathan P. McMillin II, 23, of the 500 block of 11th Street, was taken into custody and cited for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Oct. 29
4:15 a.m.: A domestic assault report was taken in the Sedalia Police Department lobby. The victim said between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 they were assaulted by a person known to them with a metal pole and their hands. The suspect was able to force the victim into their vehicle both times and drive off. Charges for second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and kidnapping will be submitted.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Nov. 5
3:30 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and state Route MM. Deputies could smell the odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from the driver. Calvin C. Miller III, of Sedalia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
