This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 27
6:13 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West 15th Street and South Moniteau Avenue for a moving violation. Drugs were observed inside the vehicle in plain view and the vehicle was searched. A large quantity of marijuana, marijuana edibles, and other items indicative of drug sales were discovered. Jacob N. Woolery, 32, of the 500 block of East 14th Street, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.
Nov. 28
1:24 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Second Street for a property damage report. A known suspect had kicked in a door causing damage to the frame and molding. The suspect fled the area but later returned. James W. Cramer, 32, of Warsaw, was arrested for second-degree property damage.
11:56 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Brentwood Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined a subject had started a fire in the backyard and burned a person known to them’s belongings while the person was not present. Sergey N. Pokitko, 41, of the 800 block of Brentwood Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and knowingly burning.
Incidents
Nov. 26
8:14 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1100 block of East Broadway Boulevard to speak with a subject about property damage to the subject’s vehicle. The back window of the vehicle had been pulled open as if someone attempted to gain entry into the vehicle making the window unable to close. The damage was estimated at $600. No suspects had been identified at the time of the police report.
