This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 25
12:49 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue for a subject check. The subject was found in possession of methamphetamine. Lila L. Weaver, 32, of the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
5:30 p.m.: An officer responded to Liberty Park regarding two people in a vehicle who appeared to be unconscious. A crystal-like substance was found in the vehicle and a syringe on one of the occupants. Both items tested positive for methamphetamine. Jimmy L. Linley, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Nov. 25
8:57 p.m.: A subject reported their residence had been broken into in the 400 block of West 18th Street. Multiple tools were stolen, valued at $485. The investigation is ongoing.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Nov. 25
10:50 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Main Street in La Monte in reference to a disturbance in progress. It was determined a burglary had taken place and Howard Martin, of La Monte, was arrested for first-degree burglary.
