This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 11
4:16 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of East 16th Street for a disturbance. The victim said a known suspect assaulted them and damaged their phone to prevent the police from being called to intervene. The suspect was located in the 1000 block of South Lamine Avenue and arrested Nov. 12. Taryn E. Gill was arrested for felony third-degree assault, second-degree property damage, and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.
Incidents
Nov. 6
8:07 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard in regards to a male subject picking up a child from a shopping cart without the parent’s permission. The suspect also put his arms around the victim without their consent. The victim is willing to assist in the prosecution. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the police report, but there is a video of the incident.
Nov. 12
4:02 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3300 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to the theft of a vehicle. A manager said a Chevy Impala belonging to the business was stolen at a business in the 100 block of South Limit Avenue. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Nov. 2
11:59 p.m.: Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device in Windsor which was believed to have occurred Oct. 20. The investigation is ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Nov. 12
7:55 p.m.: Joseph E. Greenwood, 26, of Leeton, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and no valid operator's license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.