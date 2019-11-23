This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Nov. 22
10:47 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Vernon Road for an individual sitting in their vehicle listening to music loudly. Upon making contact with the driver, deputies could smell an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his vehicle and the odor of marijuana. The driver was identified as Kenneth Delgado, of Texas. While deputies conducted an investigation for driving while intoxicated, Delgado refused to follow deputies’ instructions. Deputies advised Delgado he was under arrest and Delgado started to resist them. After gaining control of Delgado and placing him in handcuffs, deputies conducted a pat-down of Delgado. Delgado then slammed his upper body on the arm of a deputy. Delgado was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.
Incidents
Nov. 22
3:35 a.m.: Deputies took a report of a non-injury vehicle accident in the area of state Route M, just south of Pleasant Hill Road.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 21
11:07 a.m.: Jose I. Juarez-Morales, 30, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and a lane violation.
