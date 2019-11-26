This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 22
1:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Seventh Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The caller said a person known to them hit them in the head with a metal object. Upon investigation, the suspect admitted to the assault. Makinze M. Prince, 20, of the 400 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Nov. 23
2:30 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to West 16th Street and Thompson Boulevard for a hit-and-run accident. The suspect was located shortly after at their home. Javier P. Peralta, 31, of the 800 block of West 16th Street, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
11:42 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Main Street for a disturbance. An individual said during an argument the suspect threw a phone at them, striking the individual in the chest. Steven P. Davidson, 63, of the 2400 block of West Main Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Nov. 24
2 p.m.: An officer responded to the 600 block of West Fourth Street to investigate a reported disturbance. The primary aggressor was identified and taken into custody. Jonathon B. Holland, 20, of the 600 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Nov. 23
3:56 p.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of McAnally Court in reference to a reported burglary. Officers cleared the residence and collected evidence. Reported property damage was documented and the stolen items were valued at $1,033.24 in total. The investigation was still ongoing at the time of the police report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 22
11:38 p.m.: Erin E. Allison, 39, of Calhoun, was arrested in Henry County for driving with a suspended license and a misdemeanor Clinton Police Department warrant.
Nov. 23
12:13 a.m.: Melissa K. Livingston, 43, of Springfield, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance.
2:21 a.m.: Terry R. Canarsky, 64, of Chilihowee, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.
6:57 p.m.: Catherine Y. Williams, 53, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 24
12:09 a.m.: Yashraj Airen, 22, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
4:58 p.m.: Kinser D. Parker, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and littering.
