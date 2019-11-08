This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 6
11:13 p.m.: David Karpenchuk, 18 of the 24000 block of state Route O, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of East 11th Street and South Engineer Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a traffic stop and smelled the odor of marijuana. A probable cause search revealed a hash smoking rig.
Nov. 7
5 p.m.: Modina Maria Bradshaw, 44, of the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue, was arrested at her residence for unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Officers responded to a residence for a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with the victims who said the suspect assaulted them and threatened them with a knife. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.
