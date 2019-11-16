This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 14
12:15 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on South Park Avenue near 14th Street. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license and a $10,000 warrant from Boone County. Ronda L. Simmons, 36, of the 1200 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and the warrant.
Incidents
Nov. 10
7:45 a.m.: An individual came to the Sedalia Police Department to report a theft. The victim said while they were visiting the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 8 their vehicle was unlawfully entered and a suitcase was stolen. The suitcase contained items like clothing, electronics, and jewelry with a total value of $10,549.26. At the time of the police report there was no suspect information.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Nov. 14
2 p.m.: Deputies arrested Rowdy D. Eckhoff, of Warrensburg, for resisting arrest.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 14
3:48 p.m.: Troy W. Dickson, 33, of Texas, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
