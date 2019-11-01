This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 30
7:16 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance on the 900 block of Westwood Drive. It was discovered the suspect had struck a victim in the head and choked them. The suspect was located nearby and arrested. Emmanuel A. Ward, 21, of the 900 block of Westwood Avenue was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
Incidents
Oct. 31
6:49 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Harvey Street for the report of gunshots. Officers discovered an incident had occurred between two known males. One had been shot by the other and sought medical treatment for his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing at the time of the police report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 31
6:04 p.m.: Kathryn E. Combs, 27, of Chesterfield, was arrested in Saline County for possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 1
1:15 a.m.: Lyndzie N. Mattox, 22, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Morgan County for two felony Cole County warrants and possession of a controlled substance.
